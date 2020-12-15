VYPE High School Spotlight: Austin Playoff Predictions/Recap + Koch Talks Houston Headliners & More

Miss the 13th episode of VYPE's radio show? Catch Sunday's replay below. VYPE High School Spotlight airs on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Talk 1370 AM and Majic 95.5 HD2 in the Austin area and Central Texas, and anywhere in the world on https://talk1370.radio.com/shows/vype-high-school-spotlight and the RADIO.COM app.

Want to have a question answered on air or have a topic covered on a future episode? Send them to host Thomas Bingham on social media (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter).

On the first segment, VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham recapped the bi-district round of the UIL 6A Division I, UIL 6A Division II, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II postseasons.



In segment two, Thomas talked to VYPE Houston editor Joshua Koch. They discuss the Houston area teams that Austin area programs need to prepare for in the playoffs, North Shore's run at a third straight UIL 6A Division I state championship, how strong undefeated Bridgeland is, opening round playoff action, and more.

In the second half of the show, the host recaps the state semifinal round of the small school playoffs, shares schedules for UIL 6A and UIL 5A area round playoff matchups and UIL small school state championship games, releases VYPE Austin's 2020 postseason UIL 4A football rankings and compares them to the preseason rankings, makes predictions for the football weekend ahead, recognizes the area's deep volleyball playoff runs in all six UIL classifications, and mentions the boys and girls basketball teams that are off to hot starts in the 2020-2021 season.

-----

2020 VYPE Austin UIL 4A Postseason Football Rankings:

#1 Wimberley (12-4)

#2 Austin LBJ Early College (9-3)

#3 Salado (11-2)

#4 Lampasas (9-1)

#5 Giddings (8-4)

#6 Smithville (5-6)

#7 Burnet (5-6)

#8 Fredericksburg (5-5)

#9 Manor New Technology (3-4)

#10 Gatesville (4-6)

