UH Cougars climb to #6 in AP Poll

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Men’s Basketball program continued its stay among the nation’s Top 10 on Monday afternoon.

The Cougars received 1,169 points to jump to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press poll. Houston collected 546 points to remain steady at No. 8 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ poll.

This is the highest Houston has been ranked in the AP poll since finishing the 1983-84 season at No. 5. It is the highest ranking for the Cougars in the USA TODAY Coaches’ poll since checking in at No. 6 in the Feb. 25, 2019, poll.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Kelvin Sampson, Houston Basketball has ranked among the nation’s Top 10 for at least one week in two of the last three seasons. During the 2018-19 season, the Cougars appeared in the AP Top 10 for three straight weeks, eventually finishing at No. 11, after advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, the Cougars stood in both national preseason polls for the first time since November 1983.