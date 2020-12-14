Top Sports stories in Houston this week : Xfinity Sports Desk What 2 Watch For

HOUSTON – Hello from the KPRC Channel 2 Xfinity Sports Desk! Here’s what’s happening this week in the Houston area sports scene!

ROCKETS CONTINUE PRESEASON AT HOME

The Rockets preseason is underway and after two games under new Head Coach Stephen Silas they are 1-1. The team continues to be without James Harden who is in Covid protocol and continues his process to be cleared. One Harden passes his 6th test he then can join full team activities. The Rockets host the Spurs on Tuesday and Thursday in preseason action at Toyota Center. The season opens December 23.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

The countdown to a state championship began this past weekend across Texas. The playoffs will run six weeks and will extend into January for just the 2nd time in UIL history. To make it to the state championship game the journey will last six weeks. Lot of good matchups are set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday in round two in Class 5A and 6A.

TEXANS HIT THE ROAD AGAIN

The Texans were embarrassed in Chicago by the Bears 36-7 on Sunday to fall to 4-9 on the season. Now they hit the road again on a trip to Indy to face the Colts for the 2nd time in three weeks. The Colts won the first matchup 26-20 at NRG Stadium. The Texan had the ball late but a bad snap led to a fumble that Indy recovered to secure the win. The Colts are 9-4 on the season and share the AFC South lead with the Titans. The big question this week will be the plan for Deshaun Watson and playing time. Will he continue to play the entire game or perhaps be held out in these final weeks to avoid injury in what will be meaningless games? Stay tuned for reaction from the Texans.