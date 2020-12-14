3 takeaways from the Texans blowout loss to the Bears

The Houston Texans suffered their worst loss of the season Sunday, getting blown out by the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, 36-7.

J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and Tyrell Adams all called the loss “embarrassing.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

O-line cannot look the same

Watson took six sacks and was drilled many more times Sunday. Much of the pressure came from the right side, which is protected by tackle Tytus Howard and guard Zach Fulton.

If the Texans want to have a strong offensive line next season, it has to look different. Other than Laremy Tunsil and Howard, with who the Texans invested a 2019 first-round pick, everyone else has proven expendable.

Nick Martin is paid like a top-10 NFL center but hasn’t played like it. The Texans can get rid of Martin by only eating $2.5 million in 2021. That seems unlikely, but a full rebuild of the interior line is necessary.

Watson goes 0-for-5 with Week 1 receivers

The Texans went into the season with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter as their Top 5 wide receivers. None of those players were active Sunday vs. the Bears.

Fuller is suspended. Cooks missed the game due to a neck injury. Cobb missed the game due to a toe injury. Stills and Carter have been cut.

The Texans used Keke Coutee, Chad Hansen, Steven Mitchell Jr. and Isaiah Coulter at receiver. Other than Coutee, none have received much playing time. Hansen played great last week vs. the Colts and went from practice squad afterthought to solid target for Watson.

The receiving corps that former head coach Bill O’Brien built to replace receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been decimated this season.

Run defense pounded

The Texans’ defense struggled from the first play with David Montgomery bursting through for 80 yards and a touchdown. From there, the Bears used the threat of the run more than the run, hitting short passes off play-action.

Mitch Trubisky, the maligned and oft-benched Bears quarterback, outplayed Watson and helped the Bears run up 30 points by halftime.

The Texans owned the second-worst run defense in the NFL heading into the game, and it is not improving.