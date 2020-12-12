Not your typical Friday Night Lights- History Was Made in Hewitt

With the bang of a drum as loud as a cannon, the first play of the TAPPS Division I 6-man Championship game was underway. It was a foggy night, but sight wasn't going to be the biggest factor on the field. Austin's Texas School for the Deaf and Austin Veritas Academy weren't going to let ANYTHING stop them from playing- even the ability to hear.

With a year of uncertainties, weariness, confusion, and just overall unusual circumstances, The Texas School for the Deaf(TSD) reportedly almost didn't even play the season. Ultimately, however, decided to switch from 11-man football to 6-man football. Although this may seem like a task that talented players could accomplish, were reminded of the extreme differences in rules in 6-man, size of field, and overall style of play. Six-man football is a high scoring game and a lot of snaps take place. Although all athletes and coaches for TSD are in fact deaf, that was not going to stop them from competing to the best of their abilities... they simply found a way. With the drum being the cadence for the team and the snap count- the team found a way.

The first quarter was tightly contested, but when the TSD Rangers ran for a 50 yard touchdown to take the lead at the end of the first quarter with a score of 22-8, there was no going back. The second quarter begins and the Rangers bust out with a 73 yard run , but unfortunately it was called back for a penalty. Again, pushing the limits, the team tries it again and they were successful- the Rangers went up 30-8.

Veritas Academy, who has won the State Championship in 2015, 2016, and 2018 looked to rally back late in the 2nd quarter with a long touchdown drive taking it to 30-16 at half time.

A pattern of scoring drives to start quarters seemed to be the Rangers expertise, to open the third quarter they scored on the first drive. And again, to open the fourth quarter, the Rangers score again. At this time, the score was 48-24 and the Rangers took two more touch downs on the game with only one from Veritas to have a final score of 63-32.

Truly a remarkable testimony to the motto "whatever it takes". The Rangers, a team and coaching staff full of opportunities to make excuses, instead go find a way to make it happen. The team is making an impact, on and off the field. In fact, the team was featured on The Today Show !

What an exciting way to make history as this is the first ever State Championship for TSD and we look forward to many more!