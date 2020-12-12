Dobie Longhorns enjoying historic season

HOUSTON – The Dobie High School football team is 9-0 during what has been a very strange season.

“The work that we’ve put in has been tremendous,” said defensive tackle Amar Lewis. “From last year, not even being able to have a spring ball and having to adjust to COVID.”

The Dobie Longhorns haven’t been undefeated in the regular season since 1999, so this is historic.

“Every day, every single day we come out here to work with the mindset to win,” said quarterback Cameron Gray. “To win everything we can, win every play, win every quarter.”

What makes this football team special isn’t just the winning. They say their culture is one of togetherness and brotherhood.

“With everything that’s going on, football is really a positive thing that’s going on in the world for our team,” said head coach Kevin Berneathy, who emphasized the chemistry of this team has propelled them to their success.

“We just love to be with each other every day and to be able to play this game that not many people can play together,” Gray said.

Dobie takes on the Atascocita High School football team Friday.