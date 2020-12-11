Lovejoy goes for title #8 against Fulshear in the 5A UIL State volleyball finals

Last season, Lovejoy finished the season with a state title and a 48-5 record. On Saturday, Lucas Lovejoy will have the opportunity to extend its Dallas-area record for most state titles as the Leopards go for their 8th title in 13 years.

With 7 titles under their belt, the defending UIL Conference 5A state champs have two more titles than anyone else in Texas in a time span of 13-years. Should their win number 8 on Saturday, it will be the first completely undefeated season since their program began playing varsity volleyball in 2007. The Leopards have not been this close to an undefeated season ever. In fact, the fewest matches they've ever lost in a season was a decade ago when the 2010 squad lost only 3 matches all season and defeated Wimberley (3-1) in the state title game.

With 10 seniors - all of whom are committed to play either indoor or beach volleyball in college - Lovejoy is ready to take on Lamar Fulshear in the 2020 state title game. "It's probably the best leadership, the best defense, the best ball control, best setting," head coach Ryan Mitchell said after their semifinal win over Grapevine. "It's so deep. I'm constantly subbing kids and there is no drop-off."

Lovejoy, currently 25-0 this season, has lost only two sets the entire season. "It never gets old," TCU signee Cecily Bramschreiber said. "With the name Lovejoy on your shirt [winning] is expected, but we want to have the mind-set that it's never given to us."

The Leopards will have a chance to prove their strength against possibly their most difficult opponent this season yet in the state match. Lamar Fulshear is 26-4 on the season having lost only 16 of 98 sets against tough opponents like The Woodlands, Katy, Manvel, and more. In 2019, Fulshear played in the UIL Class 4A title match where they ended the season with a championship trophy to display and - of course - bragging rights. After UIL's realignment, Fulshear moved up to 5A where they have checked off every box necessary to prove that they belong playing with the best teams in Texas 5A volleyball. With a six-game win streak, the Chargers advanced to the state title match after sweeping Dripping Springs in the semifinal game on Tuesday.

Lucas Lovejoy and Lamar Fulshear are set to take the court at noon at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.