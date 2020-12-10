VYPE Preseason Rankings #2: Summer Creek

It's been a busy year for Summer Creek basketball. Coach Kenneth Coleman led his team to school history last season advancing to the Regionals Semis before falling to Bellaire. The District MVP and District Offensive MVP the past two years was Javon Jackson, who is back for his senior season.

However, he has moved on to CE King, where his father Julius Jackson has been hired as the head coach. It's not a lost cause for the 'Dogs as Coleman picked up a move-in of his own from Port Arthur Memorial. Amaree Abrams, a DI point guard with a high basketball IQ is a stud, but can he takeover where Jackson left off?

Reyce Allen is a 6-foot-4 forward, who earned first-team, all-district honors a year ago. He has a mid-range game and can protect the rim. Complementing him in the backcourt are Jaylen Johnson and Jaleen Goodman, both juniors.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.