VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 5 Katy Tompkins presented by Athlete Training + Health

Tammy Ray enters her eighth season leading the Katy Tompkins girls basketball program. Last year, the Falcons went

34-4 overall and eventually lost to Cy-Fair in overtime in the second round of the playoffs.

Katy Tompkins brings back some firepower with four starters back as they seek a fourth-straight trip to the postseason. District 19-6A MVP Loghan Johnson is back after averaging 16 points per game. Also back in the lineup is District 19-6A Defensive Player of the Year and Tarleton State-commit Crystal Smith (12 ppg) and Newcomer of the Year Fiyin Adeleye (8 ppg).

Another key returner is second-team, all-district pick MacKenzie Durnford, who averaged six points pe rgame, and is verbally committed to Keene.

