VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: #1 Shadow Creek Sharks

Talk about a bold move. VYPE's preseason No. 1 team moves up from Class 5A to 6A and into a pretty competitive district. Now, they were 29-4 overall and reached the Regional Finals, before falling to Hightower. So, what makes Shadow Creek and coach David President so special? Depth, depth, depth.

The Sharks have a pair of proven big-league leaders – Ramon Walker and Shawn Jones Jr. Walker is a two-time first-teamer and has a versatile game. The UH-signee is a bully on the boards, can lead the break and score from anywhere. The key is the play of Jones. He has to be in control and take the "right" shots. Let the game come to him because he forces a lot.

Sam Houston-transfer Cam Amboree will add backcourt help along with St. John's move-in Brian Gordon. The Sharks have been to the postseason for three-straight seasons and made school history last year. Can they take it to the next level?

