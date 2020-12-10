VYPE Austin UIL Girls Basketball Rankings (12/9)

The 2020-2021 VYPE Austin high school girls basketball season has completed its first few weeks. Check out the latest VYPE Austin UIL 6A and UIL 5A rankings and notable UIL small school teams.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Girls Basketball Rankings

No. 1 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 6-3 (Preseason: #1)



No. 2 Westlake: 6-4 (Preseason: #2)

No. 3 Lake Travis: 7-4 (Preseason: #5)

No. 4 Austin High: 7-1 (Preseason: #8)

No. 5 Killeen Ellison: 4-1 (Preseason: #6)

No. 6 Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 7-1 (Preseason: NR)

No. 7 Hays: 8-3 (Preseason: NR)

No. 8 Harker Heights: 4-2 (Preseason: #3)

No. 9 Austin Vandegrift: 4-3 (Preseason: #4)

No. 10 Temple: 4-4 (Preseason: #7)

Fell out: Austin Bowie (Preseason: #9) and San Marcos (Preseason: #10)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Girls Basketball Rankings



No. 1 Cedar Park: 7-1 (Preseason: #1)

No. 2 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 7-2 (Preseason: #2)

No. 3 Georgetown: 8-2 (Preseason: #3)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 4 Georgetown East View: 8-2 (Preseason: #7)



No. 5 Leander Rouse: 8-2 (Preseason: NR)

No. 6 Pflugerville: 5-4 (Preseason: #6)



No. 7 Leander Glenn: 5-5 (Preseason: NR)

No. 8 Buda Johnson: 5-5 (Preseason: NR)

No. 9 Liberty Hill: 4-5 (Preseason: #8)

No. 10 Dripping Springs: 1-5 (Preseason: #4)

Fell out: Pflugerville Connally (Preseason: #5), Austin Crockett Early College (Preseason: #9) and Lockhart (Preseason: #10)

UIL Small School Teams To Watch: Fredericksburg (9-1), Burnet (8-0), Lampasas (8-0), Taylor (10-2), Salado (7-2), Jarrell (6-3), Harper (8-0), Brady (7-1), Columbus (7-1), Lexington (6-1), Mason (6-1), Blanco (5-2), Lorena (7-4), Holland (8-2) and Marlin (6-1)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

