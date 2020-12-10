THE ELITE 11: Houston High School Football's Brightest Stars

It's playoff time in the State of Texas and this is when legends are made.

Here are the Elite 11 Houston area stars who could build on their legacies over the next month.

...

THE ELITE 11

Dematrius Davis, North Shore QB, Senior

The best player in the history of Houston High School football. He's a generational guy, who has a football IQ that is unmatched for what he is asked to do. North Shore is the No. 2 team in the COUNTRY… he's why.

…

Conner Weigman, Bridgeland, QB, Junior

The Bears have been to the postseason once in school history… last season and they lost. Weigman will make school history by getting the team's first postseason win and beyond. He's a program-changer, not at the high school level… the college level.

…

Jalen Milroe, Tompkins, QB, Senior

HOT TAKE ALERT: Can Milroe out-duel North Shore and Dematrius Davis in the high school version of the IRON BOWL? Davis is committed to Auburn and Milroe to Alabama. If anyone beats North Shore in the Region, it's going to be Milroe and Tompkins.

…

Joseph Manjack, Tomball Memorial, WR, Senior

Manjack? More like Man-Child. Manjack affects the game like no other from the WR/RB/Wildcat position. You have to see this kid to appreciate him. He's big, fast and is a highlight waiting to happen. He can return kicks also. He's picked up offers from Utah, USC and UH since decommitting from Washington State.

…

Cameron Gray, Dobie, QB, Junior

Dobie is a Top 5 storyline this season. The Longhorns can ball and at the center of their success is QB Cameron Gray. Gray is accurate and can run an offense to perfection. He's also big enough to take off and run for chunk plays. Tough first-round opponent against Atascocita, but he's a great talent and just a junior.

…

Bishop Davenport, Spring, QB, Junior

Ooooh… weeee. Spring is fun to watch. The undefeated Lions' signature win was on a Hail Mary against Westfield. Davenport is big with a great arm. He also has targets to get the ball to. Davenport is that QB who can put Spring into the Regional Rounds.

…

The Davis Brothers (Jalen and Seth), Katy, RB, Senior and Sophomore

Coach Gary Joseph could ride these guys all the way to the Class 6A DII Region III title. They are different backs – Jalen is a bull between the tackles and Seth can bounce it outside with speed. Don't sleep on Jalen's speed, however. The Davis' are the most important pieces at Katy with an inexperienced QB and WRs on the outside.

…

The FB Marshall Defense

The Buffs' defense has to get their respect. They have given up 20 points in nine games. If you are doing the math… that's 2.2 points per game. Staggering. Kenneth Seymour, Joshua Ulmer, Jaylon Williams, Laurence Tillman, Zachary Chapman, Jacobe Chester, Adari Haulcy and Chris Stephens are getting it done.

…

Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain, RB, Junior

Ok, sometimes you forget about someone's ability because they get so much publicity. But… Jaydon Blue had over 1,900 total yards out of the backfield. Don't forget how good this guy is. Remember Trey Williams of Dekankey, who led the Wildcats to a state title? Well, Blue is that kind of guy.

…

Cody Jackson, Foster, WR, Senior

The 6-foot-2 WR is making everyone else look like they are in slow motion. Foster is the big-play guy that has to be accounted for all the time. Even then, he makes plays. The OU-commit shines when the lights are brightest, but does Foster have enough around him to make that run?

…

Mitch Hall, Magnolia, RB, Senior

This guy is the lead Dawg on the Doghouse at Magnolia. He is so underrated as a featured back in the state of Texas. He rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior. He's led Magnolia to a district title and is riding a wave of momentum into the postseason. He's no dummy either, following the blocks of Matthew Wykoff, who is headed to Texas A&M.

…

THE NEXT 10: LJ Johnson, (RB), Cy-Fair; Brock Bolfing (QB), Montgomery; Ty Harris, (RB) Manvel; Shadrach Banks (WR), North Shore; Damon Bankston (RB), Paetow; Kameron Kincheon (QB), CE King; Kendrick Rhymes (Athlete), Heights; Cameron King (RB,KR, DB), Cy Park; Torrance Burgess (RB), Dawson; Luke Sampson (QB), Clear Springs; Lonnie Madison (Coach), College Park