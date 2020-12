The Concordia Lutheran Crusaders are working out the kinks of being a new team in a pandemic.

RJ Keene (Boise State) leads the way, but the addition of Griffin Datcher from Oak Ridge is a a game-changer. He adds size and an athletic combo guard. Datcher is starting to find his place in the offense.

Trey Miller is solid at the point guard spot.

The 'Saders can play with anyone in the city and have a shot at reaching TAPPS state.

VYPE caught up with Concordia Lutheran and went inside the huddle.