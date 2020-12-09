71ºF

Sports

VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #5: Hightower Hurricanes

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports
VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #5: Hightower Hurricanes
VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #5: Hightower Hurricanes (Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Bryce Griggs is the best player to come out of Houston since De'Aaron Fox of Cy Lakes. Yes, I said it. And the Sacramento Kings' star has set the bar pretty high for Griggs. The 6-foot-2 combo-guard at Hightower is just on another level right now. He transferred to San Ysidro High School in San Diego back in June, but he's back.

He led the Hurricanes to the state tourney last spring, which was cut short by COVID-19 and there is nothing holding him back from punching his ticket back to San Antonio come March. He will be joined by JaCory Chatman, who makes it look easy at the PG spot. He's got a pretty smooth three-point shot as well. Senior Aaron Bland will add some scoring punch from the outside to complement Chatman and Griggs.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved