VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #5: Hightower Hurricanes

Bryce Griggs is the best player to come out of Houston since De'Aaron Fox of Cy Lakes. Yes, I said it. And the Sacramento Kings' star has set the bar pretty high for Griggs. The 6-foot-2 combo-guard at Hightower is just on another level right now. He transferred to San Ysidro High School in San Diego back in June, but he's back.

He led the Hurricanes to the state tourney last spring, which was cut short by COVID-19 and there is nothing holding him back from punching his ticket back to San Antonio come March. He will be joined by JaCory Chatman, who makes it look easy at the PG spot. He's got a pretty smooth three-point shot as well. Senior Aaron Bland will add some scoring punch from the outside to complement Chatman and Griggs.

