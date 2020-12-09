VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #4: Bellaire

So, who was the Cinderella team in 2020? Not Hightower or Stafford. Not even Dickinson. It was Bellaire, who was one game away from reaching the state tourney. The Cards made school history for the second time last year, advancing to the Regional Finals. The last time they did that was 10 years ago. What will coach Bruce Glover do for an encore?

Well, their three stars return, so state is a legit aspiration. District MVP Jaylon Calvin and first-teamer Elijah Lawrence (Rice-commit) make up the best backcourt in the city.

They are joined by Jacolb Cole, a nice swing-man who had a big-time freshman season. He was a second-teamer and will be more comfortable on the floor this year. Anything less than a Regional Final appearance will be a let-down.

