VYPE Houston Football Rankings: THE FINAL WEEK

Kudos to all the team for finishing their regular seasons as bumpy as it may have been to navigate through a pandemic.
With that being said, it's win or go home as we enter the first-round of the postseason.
Here are the final regular season rankings.
THE RANKINGS
VYPE Class 6A Top 20
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (10-0) Plays Deer Park
No. 2 Bridgeland Bears (10-0) Faces Klein Collins
No. 3 Katy Tompkins Falcons (8-0) Faces FB Travis
No. 4 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (9-0) Plays Cy Park
No. 5 Spring Lions (7-0) Plays The Woodlands
No. 6 Pearland Dawson Eagles (9-0) Faces Dickinson
No. 7 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (9-0) Plays Atascocita
No. 8 Cy-Fair Bobcats (9-1) Faces Westside
No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (6-1) Plays College Park
No. 10 Katy Tigers (8-1) Plays Elkins
No. 11 Klein Cain Hurricanes (7-2) Plays Cypress Ranch
No. 12 College Park Cavs (8-1) Plays Westfield
No. 13 Katy Taylor Mustangs (7-2) Faces George Ranch
No. 14 Clear Springs Chargers (7-3) Faces Pearland
No. 15 Atascocita Eagles (5-2) Plays Dobie
No. 16 Pearland Oilers (7-2) Faces Clear Springs
No. 17 Heights Bulldogs (6-1) Faces Cy Creek
No. 18 The Woodlands Highlanders (5-3) Plays Spring
No. 19 Ridge Point Panthers (5-2) Plays Channelview
No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks (4-3) Plays Clear Creek
No. 21 Cypress Ranch Mustangs (7-2) Faces Klein Cain
No. 22 Dickinson Gators (5-2) Faces Dawson
No. 23 Memorial Mustangs (7-2) Faces Lamar
No. 24 CE King Panthers (7-3) Faces Channelview
No. 25 George Ranch Longhorns (5-3) Faces Katy Taylor
VYPE 5A Top 10
No. 1 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (9-0) Plays Port Neches-Groves
No. 2 Manvel Mavericks (6-1) Plays United
No. 3 Magnolia Bulldogs (9-1) Plays McKinney North
No. 4 Foster Falcons (7-1) Plays Goose Creek Memorial
No. 5 Katy Paetow Panthers (8-1) Plays Baytown Lee
No. 6 Baytown Lee (7-2) Plays Paetow
No. 7 Montgomery Bears (7-3) Plays Whitehouse
No. 8 Crosby Cougars (7-3) Plays Willowridge
No. 9 Galena Park Jackets (8-2) Plays Barbers Hill
No. 10 Lake Creek Lions (6-4) Plays Texarkana