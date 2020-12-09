VYPE Houston Football Rankings: THE FINAL WEEK

Kudos to all the team for finishing their regular seasons as bumpy as it may have been to navigate through a pandemic.

With that being said, it's win or go home as we enter the first-round of the postseason.

Here are the final regular season rankings.

THE RANKINGS

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (10-0) Plays Deer Park

No. 2 Bridgeland Bears (10-0) Faces Klein Collins

No. 3 Katy Tompkins Falcons (8-0) Faces FB Travis

No. 4 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (9-0) Plays Cy Park

No. 5 Spring Lions (7-0) Plays The Woodlands

No. 6 Pearland Dawson Eagles (9-0) Faces Dickinson

No. 7 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (9-0) Plays Atascocita

No. 8 Cy-Fair Bobcats (9-1) Faces Westside

No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (6-1) Plays College Park

No. 10 Katy Tigers (8-1) Plays Elkins

No. 11 Klein Cain Hurricanes (7-2) Plays Cypress Ranch

No. 12 College Park Cavs (8-1) Plays Westfield

No. 13 Katy Taylor Mustangs (7-2) Faces George Ranch

No. 14 Clear Springs Chargers (7-3) Faces Pearland

No. 15 Atascocita Eagles (5-2) Plays Dobie

No. 16 Pearland Oilers (7-2) Faces Clear Springs

No. 17 Heights Bulldogs (6-1) Faces Cy Creek

No. 18 The Woodlands Highlanders (5-3) Plays Spring

No. 19 Ridge Point Panthers (5-2) Plays Channelview

No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks (4-3) Plays Clear Creek

No. 21 Cypress Ranch Mustangs (7-2) Faces Klein Cain

No. 22 Dickinson Gators (5-2) Faces Dawson

No. 23 Memorial Mustangs (7-2) Faces Lamar

No. 24 CE King Panthers (7-3) Faces Channelview

No. 25 George Ranch Longhorns (5-3) Faces Katy Taylor

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (9-0) Plays Port Neches-Groves

No. 2 Manvel Mavericks (6-1) Plays United

No. 3 Magnolia Bulldogs (9-1) Plays McKinney North

No. 4 Foster Falcons (7-1) Plays Goose Creek Memorial

No. 5 Katy Paetow Panthers (8-1) Plays Baytown Lee

No. 6 Baytown Lee (7-2) Plays Paetow

No. 7 Montgomery Bears (7-3) Plays Whitehouse

No. 8 Crosby Cougars (7-3) Plays Willowridge

No. 9 Galena Park Jackets (8-2) Plays Barbers Hill

No. 10 Lake Creek Lions (6-4) Plays Texarkana