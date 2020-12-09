77ºF

H-Town High School Sports: Highlight Gallery
The H-Town High School Sports Show continues on AT&T SportsNet and with that came some Football & Basketball Game Highlight Clips!

Check out some amazing plays from across the Greater Houston area and be sure to subscribe to VYPE on YouTube for more great video content!

Magnolia vs New Caney

Cinco Ranch vs Seven Lakes

Baytown Lee vs Baytown Sterling

Concordia Lutheran vs Westbury Christian - Basketball

Shadow Creek vs Hightower - Basketball

Fulshear vs College Station - Volleyball

Seven Lakes vs Katy - Volleyball

