VYPE U: Kingwood Volleyball Season Wraps Up

The Kingwood volleyball team lost their final match 3-0 to Clear Springs on November 24, bringing an end to their season.

The Mustangs fell in their second playoff match, but they had a season of success. They played competitively through the year and earned their fifth-straight district title.

The Mustangs accumulated wins against tough teams including The Woodlands, Deer Park, Oak Ridge, and Clear Creek, closing out the season with a 20-3 overall record.

Additionally, several Kingwood standout players garnered individual all-district honors. Jordan Rambo, Katelyn Tillis, Temi Areola, and Sydney Hicks were named first team, all-district. Kaitlyn Morgan and Hannah Smith were named to the second team, and Emily Coronado and Emma Montes were chosen as honorable mentions. Junior Sophie Ocampo was a Co-Hitter and Oklahoma-commit and senior Megan Wilson earned the District 21-6A MVP title. Excelling in the classroom as well as the court, Kingwood also had nine players earn academic all-district honors.

The team has a long offseason ahead of them before returning to play on the court.

Coach Christie Mewis says that the Mustangs will be "work[ing] on mental toughness in the offseason." They are planning to work hard in the offseason and "are very excited about next season's possibilities."

The 2020 Kingwood volleyball team had seven graduating seniors. Mewis praised them, saying that, "they were a huge part of [their] success" as well as, "great role models for the younger players" moving forward.

Though the 2020 season did not end ideally, the Kingwood Mustang volleyball team looks forward to improving and coming back better next season.