VYPE High School Spotlight: VYPE Austin UIL Football Rankings, Playoff Predictions & Silent Night

On the first segment, VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham updated the VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 6A football rankings after the recently completed regular season and before the postseason begins for those classifications. He then wraps up the opening segment by remembering the life and legacy of Liberty Hill head football coach Jeff Walker, who passed away last week.

In segment two, Thomas interviewed Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School associate athletic director and head boys lacrosse coach Josh Blumenthal. They discuss the special event ("Silent Night") during Tuesday's varsity boys basketball game against rival Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School (watch live on VYPE Live starting at 7:30 p.m. if you're not in attendance) and how it'll be different from past years. In addition, they look ahead to the high school lacrosse season, new alignments for Southwest Preparatory Conference lacrosse and Texas High School Lacrosse League, and more.

In the second half of the show, the host discusses unique area UIL 6A and UIL 5A football playoff qualifications, recaps the regional final round of the small school playoffs, shares schedules for UIL 6A and UIL 5A bi-district playoff matchups, UIL 4A, UIL 3A and UIL 2A state semifinals and the UIL 1A Division II state title game, and makes predictions for the football weekend ahead.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Football Rankings:



#1 Westlake: 8-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Lake Travis: 6-0 (Previous: #2)

#3 Temple: 9-1 (Previous: #3)

#4 Round Rock: 7-2 (Previous: #4)

#5 Austin Vandegrift: 7-2 (Previous: #5)

#6 Killeen Shoemaker: 7-2 (Previous: #6)

#7 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 7-2 (Previous: #7)

#8 Harker Heights: 7-3 (Previous: #8)

#9 Hays: 6-3 (Previous: #9)

#10 Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 6-3 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Austin High: 5-3 (Previous: #10)



VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division I Football Rankings:

#1 Cedar Park: 8-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Georgetown: 7-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Dripping Springs: 8-3 (Previous: #3)

#4 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 6-2 (Previous: #4)

#5 Pflugerville: 5-3 (Previous: #5)



VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II Football Rankings:

#1 Liberty Hill: 8-0 (Previous: #1)



#2 Leander Rouse: 8-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Austin McCallum: 5-2 (Previous: #4)

#4 Marble Falls: 6-2 (Previous: #3)

#5 Georgetown East View: 5-4 (Previous: #5)

