VYPE Class 5A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 11(Dec. 3-5)

Class 5A teams went into Week 11 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Ja'Kenan Davis - Baytown Lee

Ja'Kenan Davis has had himself a season. The bruising back for the Baytown Lee Ganders surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in a 48-20 victory over Baytown Sterling last week. Davis had two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown in the win. A 38-yard direct-snap touchdown was the highlight of the night for Davis. Baytown Lee finished the regular season 7-2 overall and is in the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Justin Kay (@justink21000336) - La Porte

In a 25-20 victory for La Porte last week over Galveston Ball, the junior finished with 13 tackles to lead the defensive unit. Kay also had a pass deflection in the victory.

Joseph Trim (@josephtrim45) - Fort Bend Kempner

In Fort Bend Kempner's 21-14 victory over Angleton last week, running back Joseph Trim had a big game for the Cougars. Trim rushed for 124 yards and a score on 29 carries in the victory for Fort Bend Kempner. On the season, Trim has rushed for 959 yards and nine touchdowns. On the season, Trim surpassed the 100-yard mark six times.

Damon Bankston (@ThatBoy_Bank) - Katy Paetow

Damon Bankston is a bad, bad man. He went off against Deer Park in a 40-21 victory rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries. Bankston averaged 16.1 yards per carry in the win. The senior back has rushed for 1,389 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Ty Harris (@_TyHarris40_) - Manvel





Manvel is coming off a 38-20 victory over BF Terry and a big factor in the victory was running back Ty Harris, who rushed for 134 yards on 21 carries. Harris averaged 6.4 yards per carry in the win. The junior running back busted loose for 827 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Rundrick Dudley (@CaashoutJaam) - Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall has been absolutely rolling to its 9-0 mark on the year. The Buffs last week defeated Madison 61-0 and a big player in that game was junior running back Rundrick Dudley, who rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Dudley averaged 30.3 yards per carry. It was a breakout game for Dudley as he broke the 100-yard mark for the first time this season and nearly raced past the 200-yard plateau.

