UH men’s basketball pause all team -related activities due to Covid issues

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Men’s Basketball program has paused all team-related activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman announced Tuesday morning.

The Cougars were scheduled to play two games inside the Fertitta Center this week in Sam Houston State (7 p.m., Wednesday) and Rice (1 p.m., Saturday). Both of those games are now postponed.

“These are challenging times, but the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans will always remain our main priority.” Pezman said. “As we pause, I encourage all fans to remember to wear masks and socially distance at all times in your daily lives. Together, we will get through this.”