DFW Football: 6A-5A Playoff Tiers

With Monday's conclusion of the Keller and Keller Timber Creek game, the final playoff spot was filled and the playoff field is officially set. Timber Creek is in, even after losing, because it lost to Keller by nine points or less.

In this space, we're going to set the teams into tiers: Contenders; Can Make Noise; Dark Horses; Might Win a Game; Longshots. These tiers only apply to our area and not who is the best in each entire class/division.

6A Division I

CONTENDERS

Duncanville

Allen

Southlake Carroll

DeSoto

CAN MAKE NOISE

Arlington Martin

Rockwall

Euless Trinity

DARK HORSES

Lake Highlands

Lewisville

South Grand Prairie

Dallas Skyline

MIGHT WIN A GAME

Garland Sachse

Haltom

Wylie

McKinney Boyd

LONGSHOTS

Richardson

Plano West

Keller Timber Creek



6A DIVISION II

CONTENDERS

Cedar Hill

Denton Guyer

CAN MAKE SOME NOISE

Flower Mound Marcus

Prosper

Rockwall-Heath

DARK HORSES

Garland Naaman Forest

Arlington Bowie

Dallas Jesuit

Northwest Eaton

MIGHT WIN A GAME

Arlington

North Crowley

Richadson Pearce

LONGSHOTS

Coppell

Weatherford

Waxahachie

Garland

Trophy Club Byron Nelson



5A DIVISION I

CONTENDERS

Denton Ryan

Highland Park



CAN MAKE SOME NOISE

Lancaster

Colleyville Heritage

Red Oak

DARK HORSES

Frisco Lone Star

Azle



MIGHT WIN A GAME

Dallas Wilson

Mansfield Summit

Justin Northwest

Dallas White

McKinney North

Frisco Independence



LONGSHOTS

Frisco Wakeland

Burleson Centennial

Fort Worth Brewer

Dallas Adams





5A Division II

CONTENDERS

Aledo

Ennis



CAN MAKE SOME NOISE

Lucas Lovejoy

Grapevine

North Forney



DARK HORSES

Frisco

Dallas South Oak Cliff

Mansfield Timberview

Mesquite Poteet



MIGHT WIN A GAME

Frisco Liberty

Dallas Kimball

Fort Worth Southwest



LONGSHOTS

Royse City

Fort Worth North Side

Dallas Hillcrest

Everman

Arlington Seguin

Fort Worth Polytechnic

