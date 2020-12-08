DFW Football: 6A-5A Playoff Tiers

With Monday's conclusion of the Keller and Keller Timber Creek game, the final playoff spot was filled and the playoff field is officially set. Timber Creek is in, even after losing, because it lost to Keller by nine points or less.
In this space, we're going to set the teams into tiers: Contenders; Can Make Noise; Dark Horses; Might Win a Game; Longshots. These tiers only apply to our area and not who is the best in each entire class/division.
6A Division I
CONTENDERS
Duncanville
Allen
Southlake Carroll
DeSoto
CAN MAKE NOISE
Arlington Martin
Rockwall
Euless Trinity
DARK HORSES
Lake Highlands
Lewisville
South Grand Prairie
Dallas Skyline
MIGHT WIN A GAME
Garland Sachse
Haltom
Wylie
McKinney Boyd
LONGSHOTS
Richardson
Plano West
Keller Timber Creek
6A DIVISION II
CONTENDERS
Cedar Hill
Denton Guyer
CAN MAKE SOME NOISE
Flower Mound Marcus
Prosper
Rockwall-Heath
DARK HORSES
Garland Naaman Forest
Arlington Bowie
Dallas Jesuit
Northwest Eaton
MIGHT WIN A GAME
Arlington
North Crowley
Richadson Pearce
LONGSHOTS
Coppell
Weatherford
Waxahachie
Garland
Trophy Club Byron Nelson
5A DIVISION I
CONTENDERS
Denton Ryan
Highland Park
CAN MAKE SOME NOISE
Lancaster
Colleyville Heritage
Red Oak
DARK HORSES
Frisco Lone Star
Azle
MIGHT WIN A GAME
Dallas Wilson
Mansfield Summit
Justin Northwest
Dallas White
McKinney North
Frisco Independence
LONGSHOTS
Frisco Wakeland
Burleson Centennial
Fort Worth Brewer
Dallas Adams
5A Division II
CONTENDERS
Aledo
Ennis
CAN MAKE SOME NOISE
Lucas Lovejoy
Grapevine
North Forney
DARK HORSES
Frisco
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Mansfield Timberview
Mesquite Poteet
MIGHT WIN A GAME
Frisco Liberty
Dallas Kimball
Fort Worth Southwest
LONGSHOTS
Royse City
Fort Worth North Side
Dallas Hillcrest
Everman
Arlington Seguin
Fort Worth Polytechnic