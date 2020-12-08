70ºF

DFW Football: 6A-5A Playoff Tiers

Stephen Peters

DFW Football: 6A-5A Playoff Tiers
With Monday's conclusion of the Keller and Keller Timber Creek game, the final playoff spot was filled and the playoff field is officially set. Timber Creek is in, even after losing, because it lost to Keller by nine points or less.

In this space, we're going to set the teams into tiers: Contenders; Can Make Noise; Dark Horses; Might Win a Game; Longshots. These tiers only apply to our area and not who is the best in each entire class/division.

6A Division I

CONTENDERS

Duncanville
Allen
Southlake Carroll
DeSoto

CAN MAKE NOISE

Arlington Martin
Rockwall
Euless Trinity

DARK HORSES

Lake Highlands
Lewisville
South Grand Prairie
Dallas Skyline

MIGHT WIN A GAME

Garland Sachse
Haltom
Wylie
McKinney Boyd

LONGSHOTS

Richardson
Plano West
Keller Timber Creek

6A DIVISION II

CONTENDERS

Cedar Hill
Denton Guyer

CAN MAKE SOME NOISE

Flower Mound Marcus
Prosper
Rockwall-Heath

DARK HORSES

Garland Naaman Forest
Arlington Bowie
Dallas Jesuit
Northwest Eaton

MIGHT WIN A GAME

Arlington
North Crowley
Richadson Pearce

LONGSHOTS

Coppell
Weatherford
Waxahachie
Garland
Trophy Club Byron Nelson

5A DIVISION I

CONTENDERS

Denton Ryan
Highland Park

CAN MAKE SOME NOISE

Lancaster
Colleyville Heritage
Red Oak

DARK HORSES

Frisco Lone Star
Azle

MIGHT WIN A GAME

Dallas Wilson
Mansfield Summit
Justin Northwest
Dallas White
McKinney North
Frisco Independence

LONGSHOTS

Frisco Wakeland
Burleson Centennial
Fort Worth Brewer
Dallas Adams

5A Division II

CONTENDERS

Aledo
Ennis

CAN MAKE SOME NOISE

Lucas Lovejoy
Grapevine
North Forney

DARK HORSES

Frisco
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Mansfield Timberview
Mesquite Poteet

MIGHT WIN A GAME

Frisco Liberty
Dallas Kimball
Fort Worth Southwest

LONGSHOTS

Royse City
Fort Worth North Side
Dallas Hillcrest
Everman
Arlington Seguin
Fort Worth Polytechnic

