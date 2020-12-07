VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 14 Clear Brook

Clear Brook is young and hungry

Last year, Clear Brook won a playoff game for the first time in six years after going 26-11 and 7-5 in a pretty competitive district.

Nathan Janak's crew is young. Like, very young. KeMauri Millender returns after a sophomore year in which he earned a first-team nod. He could be vying for the District MVP trophy after a solid showcase season.

Zyon Little, a 6-foot-5 forward, was a second-teamer as a freshman and averaged seven points and seven rebounds. Little is also a football prospect.

On the come-up is sophomore point guard Marcus Millender, yes KeMauri's brother. Marcus is a defensive stopper and a great ball distributor. Also, in the middle is Tosh Lyons, a 6-foot-6 junior with bounce.

