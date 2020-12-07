VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 13 Cypress Creek presented by CertaPro Painters

Can DJ spin hits for Cypress Creek?

The Cypress Creek Cougars had a nice season in 2019-20 going 24-12 and 13-3 in district play.

They finished third in the district and fell in the first-round to Sam Houston. Gone are Nate Martin (Texas State) and Ed Trahan to graduation, so does coach Daniel Trocquet have enough to make a run in district play and beyond?

If DJ Richards has anything to do with it, the Cougars will have a big year. Richards is the younger brother of Baylor star DiDi Richards and is at home on the court, averaging over 18 points per game as a junior.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard will have some assistance for Jaylen Wysinger and Braylon Haynes. Wysinger moved in from St. Pius X, while Haynes and Corey Hadnott add much-needed depth to take down the likes of Memorial and Cy-Fair.

