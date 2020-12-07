VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 12 Elkins

The Elkins Knights will battle for Fort Bend supremacy.

Coach Albert Thomas enters his 16th season at Elkins and is only five years removed from a state final run.

The Knights were in the Regional Finals just two years ago. Gone is Donovan Williams to the University of Texas, but Thomas still has star-power throughout his lineup.

District Offensive MVP Josh Fanuiel returns after averaging nearly 16 points per game, along with first-teamer Shane Bell. Second-teamer Jacolbi Harris returns after averaging double figures in 2020, while Newcomer of the Year Chris Johnson will play a bigger role on offense.

"It's all about team chemistry, team defense and offensive ball movement for us," Thomas said. The Knights were bounced in the first round of the postseason last year after finishing fourth in district.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.