VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 11 Stafford

Stafford looks to return to State!

The Stafford Spartans fell victim to COVID-19. The upstart squad made a run to the state tournament for the first time in a decade, only for it to be canceled by the pandemic.

Coach David Montano enters year three at Stafford and welcomes back a Big Three, who have hopes of finishing the deal at state. The headliner is all-state guard Daylan Presley, who averaged over 12 points per game. First-team forward Z'Corrian Haynes is a physical junior who can protect the middle. Haynes averaged 12 points and nearly five boards a game. Second-team senior forward Xavier Iyalla also returns with a ton of valuable experience.

Also, don't forget about senior guard and forward Dorian Henry as well.

"We just have to keep grinding," Montano said. "We have to be committed on defense and know our roles. It's all about the team."

