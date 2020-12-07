VYPE Countdown to Kickoff powered by Whataburger hosted at Baytown Lee vs Sterling

For the first time in VYPE Media history a LIVE pregame show was hosted at Goose Creek CISD's Stallworth Stadium on Friday night prior to the Baytown Lee vs Baytown Sterling rivalry game.

VYPE Countdown to Kickoff powered by Whataburger was an hour and a half long pregame show which included multiple guests including GCCISD Superintendent Randal O'Brien, GCCISD Deputy Superintendent of Administrative Services Dr. Demetrius McCall, GCCISD Athletic Director Lee Martinez, both head coaches, legendary Baytown Lee coach Dick Olin, former Baytown coach Tim Lumpkin, former Lee QB Clint Stoerner and celebrity guest RaeLynn.

The show was hosted by Joshua Koch with co-hosts Matt Malatesta and David Francis.

Re-watch the entire show below from beginning to end and also check out the awesome behind the scenes photos (by Jamey Wright) of the event!