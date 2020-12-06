VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 16 Cypress Woods presented by CertaPro Painters

Cy Woods has stellar guard play!

Cypress Woods was back in the postseason last season finishing second in the district behind Cypress Lakes.

Coach Chris Draudt enters his 15th year running the Wildcats and he's excited about the 2020-21 prospects.

"Our experience and senior leadership really stand out as strengths," Draudt said. "We have veteran guard play with Damian Watson surrounded by well-balanced shooters in Trevor Passmore and Pierce Mathews. We can score inside with Jared Viesca."

The Fab Four combined for over 45 points per game last season. Watson was a first-teamer a year ago and Passmore and Matthews earned a second-team nod.

Cy Woods will battle Cy Park and Cy Lakes for the district title. The Wildcats has reached the Regional Semis twice since 2009 and with great guard play, they will always be in ball games.

