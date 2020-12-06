VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 15 Fort Bend Bush

Is FB Bush flush with young talent?

It was back in 2010 when FB Bush made its one-and-only state tournament appearance.

The Broncos won it all that year under the direction of coach Ronnie Courtney, who is now at FB Marshall.

The Broncos reached the postseason last year before falling to Bellaire in the second round. So, what does coach Brandon Gay have up his sleeve entering his third season as head coach?

Gone is first-teamer Danny McAdory, but back is second-teamer Brandon Love. Love is a 6-foot-9 rangy forward who can get to the bucket and man the paint.

National recruit for the Class of 2023 Tyler Smith will play a much bigger role in 2020-21. Smith will need a breakout season to get Bush in the Regional conversation. Zion Bourgeois will also play a bigger role this year.

"We have to limit the turnovers and commit to defense and rebounding," Gay said.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.