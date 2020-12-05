VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 3 Ridge Point

Ridge Point made a bit of history last year, reaching the Regional Semifinals for the first time in program history. Prior to last year, the farthest the Panthers had been was the Area round. Led by Michael Vitek, this team's 2020-2021 roster is one to get excited about.

Bringing back District 20-6A MVP and Texas State-signee Raven Adams and Newcomer of the Year Ashley Howard is a nice start. Adams averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Other key returners include first-team, all-district selections Aleighyah Fontenot and Dala Allen. Last season, Fontenot averaged 19.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while Allen had 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Ridge Point has its top three producing players back and when a coach has 39 points and 14 rebounds per game coming back, it's a nice feeling.

