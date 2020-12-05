VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 1 Cypress Creek

This is the "Last Dance". The timing of the Michael Jordan documentary this year was perfect, and it really correlates to Cypress Creek. It's crazy to think that Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter are in their final season as we've been watching them star for Jennifer Alexander's crew since their freshman year.

The University of Texas-signees are back for their senior year and will pace this team. The TABC All-State selections led the team in scoring as Hunter averaged 20 points per game, while Harmon averaged 15.6 points per night. Taylor Jackson returns for her senior year as well after averaging 9.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.

Other key returners include Ri'yah Francis (4.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Krishawn Lee, who played in 34 games last season as a freshman. This team has all the pieces togo win the crown, now can they in what would be the third state tournament appearance in four years for this crew.