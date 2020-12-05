VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 19 Ridge Point

Is Ridge Point getting slept on?

The Panthers finished second in district a year ago but did fall in the first round to a scrappy Tompkins squad. However, coach Terreance Plowden does return four second-team, all-district players making them very balanced.

The backcourt will be run by Caleb Hill and Reggie Prudhomme Jr., while Matthew Lewis is a sweet shooter from the outside. The athletic lineup will be rounded out by forward Kolby Granger, who is tremendously versatile.

It will be a battle with Travis, Bush and Elkins for the district title, but that's nothing new. Fort Bend hoops is alive and well.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.