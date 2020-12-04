Wylie clashes with Houston powerhouse Klein in 6A-II Regional volleyball finals

The Wylie Pirates (21-4, 13-1) are poised and ready to take on the Klein Bearkats (25-0, 12-0) on Friday, December 4th, in the UIL Class 6A State Championship Region II Final match.

Klein, a team closer to Houston than Dallas, is ranked No. 5 in Texas according to MaxPreps and has posted an undefeated season. During their undefeated season, the Bearkats have lost only a total of two sets.

After losing 3-1 in the state semifinal match to Plano West last season and showing both their offensive and defensive muscles this season, it's safe to bet that the Bearkats are going to come out swinging in the regional final match. Klein is coming off of a 3-1 win over Sachse in the regional semifinals. Keep an eye on sophomore Ariana Brown, who leads the team with 248 kills on the season.

Wylie comes in to the match on fire. The Lady Pirates have not dropped a set in four playoff matches so far. With huge wins over teams like Sachse, Garland, Lake Highlands, and McKinney this season, it's certain that the Pirates are ready to roll with everything they have in order to defeat Klein. In the regional semifinals, Wylie dominated another perennial Houston power, The Woodlands, with a 3-0 sweep. Now, with a chance to have their deepest playoff run in the last four years, the Pirates will look to junior Ana Heath and senior Izzy Jones to push them to the state semis.

The two teams have not faced off this season, but it's a safe bet that this is going to be a highly competitive match. We can look for Wylie's offense to put up a great match against Klein's typically dominant defense. If Wylie can get their offense going early, they have a solid chance to give the Bearcats their first loss of the season.