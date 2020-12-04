VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 6 Langham Creek presented by CertaPro Painters

Langham Creek reached the Regional Quarterfinals for the third time in the last four seasons and have become a consistent playoff team. The Lobos will try and reach their first Regional tournament since the 2016-2017 campaign.

Returning Oklahoma-signee and reigning District MVP Kaley Perkins will be helpful in reaching that goal. Perkins averaged an impressive 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She also tallied 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She will be a problem for opposing teams to stop.

First-team, all-district pick Saija Cleveland is also back. As a sophomore she averaged 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Coach Annette Steward is really excited about this duo and Cleveland is starting to pick up some recruiting steam as she enters her junior season.

Another key returner for the Lobos will be the second-team, all-district selection Peyton Foster, who poured in 8.3 points and grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game a year ago. Watch out for the Lobos.





