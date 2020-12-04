59ºF

VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 4 Shadow Creek

Joshua Koch

Vype

Across all of their programs, Shadow Creek has seen some spectacular success early on. Girls basketball has been no different. Under the direction of LaToya Michaeux, the Sharks went 32-5 overall with a 16-0 mark in district play last year.

Oklahoma-signee Bre'yon White leads the crew averaging 13 points and 8 rebounds per game. Her partner in crime is R'Mani Taylor who has averaged 12.6 points per game to add on. White was the District 24-5A Defensive MVP, while Taylor was the District 24-5A Co-MVP.

Other key returners include first-team, all-district picks Brooklin Brown (7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game) and Da'Nae Williams (8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).

Also watch for Riachel Anderson, who was a second-team, all-district pick, averaging 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Sharks make the jump up to Class 6A this year and have the firepower to contend among the best.

