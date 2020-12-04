VYPE Class 6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 10 (Nov. 27-28)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 6A teams went into Week 10 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Dylon DeAngelo (@DylonDeAngelo) - College Park

Dylon DeAngelo showed heart. He showed strength. Just days after the unexpected death of his father, Dylon was back on the field for College Park. In a game with the District 13-6A Championship on the line, DeAngelo got some carries in the second half. With 2:03 to go, DeAngelo ran in what would be eventually the game-winning touchdown. DeAngelo was hoisted up by his teammates and carried off. DeAngelo's touchdown won College Park its first-ever district title. This young man deserves every single VYPE Helmet Sticker this week.

Dematrius Davis (@Dematrius09) - North Shore

In the regular season finale for North Shore last week, Dematrius Davis put on a show. In the first half alone Davis had three rushing scores and a passing touchdown. One of those rushes included the 51-yarder above, where he slightly hurdled a sliding defender and then turned on the jets. Davis has continuously shown this season his ability to run the ball effectively. By the end of the game, Davis finished 14 of 23 for 320 yards and two scores and rushed for another 135 yards and three scores. For the season, Davis passed for 2,453 yards and 26 scores and has rushed for another 529 yards and 12 touchdowns. According to our stats, Davis needs just 564 more passing yards this season to surpass 10,000 for his high school career. He also only needs 299 more yards rushing to hit the 3,000 yard mark for his career.

Dylan Goffney (@GoffneyDylan) - Bridgeland

💥TOUCHDOWN BEARS💥@GoffneyDylan BREAKS EVERY TACKLE and takes it the distance for a Bridgeland touchdown. Two point conversion is no good, and the Bears lead it 34-29 now with 4:47 left in the game.@tommy_yarrish | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/vHdwCfl8pp — vypehouston (@vypehouston) November 28, 2020

In Bridgeland's signature 41-29 victory over Cy-Fair last week, which helped the Bears finish the regular season undefeated at 10-0, Dylan Goffney had himself a night. The SMU-commit finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. Goffney was targeted 13 times in the game and had only one drop. He also converted four first downs. Goffney in the play above showed off his skill, first making an acrobatic catch and then shedding two tacklers on the way to the endzone. Having Goffney back healthy is a big deal for Bridgeland as they head into the playoffs.

