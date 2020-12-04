Flower Mound meets V.R. Eaton in the 6A-I Regional Final with a UIL volleyball state championship berth on the line

The Flower Mound Jaguars (22-1, 14-1) are facing off against Fort Worth's V.R. Eaton Eagles in the UIL Class 6A State Championship Region I Finals on Friday, December 4th at 6 p.m.

Flower Mound is riding an incredible season, with huge wins over teams like Denton Guyer, Southlake Carroll, Hebron, and Flower Mound Marcus. The Jaguars are the No. 1 ranked 6A team in Texas according to MaxPreps, and only ranked behind Decatur for all classifications.

On top of that, the Jaguars have swept 11 of their last 12 opponents this season. The only team in the last month to win a set against the Jags was Byron Nelson -- the defending state champs -- in the Regional semifinals. With a senior class that has been to the playoffs each of the last four years and won the 2018 title, FloMo is looking to get back to its state championship-winning ways.

V.R. Eaton hasn't seen the playoffs since 2017 when they lost in the second round to Grapevine. With only two losses the entire season, the Eagles are looking to make a name for themselves in Texas high school volleyball. V.R. Eaton is coming off an incredible 5-set thriller against Denton Guyer in which the Eagles won the 5th set 15-13 to advance to the Regional finals. Senior Kyndal Payne (300 kills) will be looking for a huge game against a stingy Flower Mound defense.

The two teams have not faced each other this season, so this match up will be something none of the fans are used to. Fans can expect both offenses to show up ready to get rolling. On paper, Flower Mound would have to be considered the favorites, but V.R. Eaton might have the chip on their shoulder that it takes to defeat the Jaguars.