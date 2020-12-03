VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 8 Foster Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Foster has become a perennial playoff team, making it five-straight years and advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals the past two seasons. Now, can they make a run in the 2021?

The Falcons bring back some solid pieces including District 24-5A Offensive MVP Imani Ivery. In her sophomore season, Ivery averaged 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Also coming back is first-team, all-district selection and ULL-signee Alicia Blanton, who averaged 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. In the offseason, Foster got a boost to the roster with national-recruit Kaiya Wynn (Tennessee-signee), who moved from Tennessee, where she won the Division II-AA State Championship with Ensworth. Wynn is a four-star recruit and ranked the No. 62 prospect by ESPN.

Other key returners will be second-team, all-district picks Sydney Freeman (6.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Collins Clark (5.7 ppg, 4.8rpg). Foster could be a prime contender in Class 5A this year coming out of Houston.

