VYPE Live to broadcast Legacy Brand Classic; Duncanville, Oak Cliff, Legacy, Shadow Creek to play

HOUSTON - The Legacy Brand Classic is set to be broadcasted LIVE on VYPE Live from Legacy School of Sports Science with a pair of premiere showdowns.

The match-ups include two state champions, multiple nationally-ranked prospects and quality showdowns between Houston-area and Dallas-area teams.

"This is a very exciting event for VYPE to be live broadcasting," VYPE Chief Strategy Officer Derek Dusek said. "To have a pair of recent state champions and then the level of talent, these will be must-see games, considering some of these guys may be in the NBA one day."

At 6 p.m., 2019 Class 4A State Champion Oak Cliff Family Faith Academy will face-off with Houston-area power Shadow Creek. The game will feature recent University of Houston-signee Ramon Walker of Shadow Creek and four-star prospect Jordan Walsh of Oak Cliff. Walsh is currently the ranked No. 42 by ESPN for the Class of 2022.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH Oak Cliff vs Shadow Creek

Then, at 8 p.m. host Legacy, led by Texas A&M-signee Ashton Smith will face 2019 Class 6A State Champion Duncanville. The Panthers roster features a pair of 5-star prospects for the Class of 2023. Ron Holland currently ranks as the No. 12 player in that class, while Cameron Barnes comes in at No. 23.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH Duncanville vs Legacy



**Both of these games will be broadcasted LIVE in pay-per-view, costing $5 per game to watch.**