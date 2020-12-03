VYPE Class 5A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 10 (Nov. 27-28)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 5A teams went into Week 10 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Cale Sanders (@CaleSanders11) - New Caney

Cale Sanders Jr have yourself a night! The senior back went off last week in a 55-48 win over Magnolia West for the Eagles. Sanders rushed for 253 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries, averaging 11 yards per carry. For the season, Sanders has now rushed for 603 yards and nine scores.

Alex Kilgore (@alex_kilgore46) - Katy Paetow

It was a tight win for Katy Paetow last week, defeating Hightower 10-7. In the win for the Panthers, Alex Kilgore, only a sophomore led the team with eight tackles and also had a pass deflection. For the year, Kilgore has 65 tackles, his season high coming against Angleton, where he racked up 13 tackles. Kilgore also has six sacks and an interception on the year.

Philip Amy (@_philipamy) - Foster

Mother Nature won vs. the Foster Falcons & Travis Tigers Black Friday morning as their game was called minutes after the 2nd half began due to lightning in the area. @TravisTiger_FB @FBISDAthletics @THS_Tigers @FosterFootball @FosterHSNews @lcisdathletics pic.twitter.com/pYRdljll1W — Rhonda Taormina (@Real_Rhonda_T) November 28, 2020

In a 7-3 victory over Fort Bend Travis, which was called due to weather, Philip Amy was efficient for the Falcons. Amy finished 11 of 15 for 163 yards and a score. Not a bad day for the Foster signal-caller.

Kedrick Reescano (@KedirckReescano) - New Caney

Wait .. helmet stickers for two players from the same team! This is worth it though. The sophomore running back had a monster night rushing for 269 yards and a score on 26 carries against Magnolia West in the 55-48 victory. The sophomore has had a big year, passing 1,000 yards with last week's performance. Reescano has had four games this season where he has surpassed 150 yards rushing and twice surpassing 200 yards.

Roland Harvey (@rh_era1) - FB Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall is 8-0 heading into this week. The Buffs' defense has been phenomenal and the offense has been just as good. In a 69-14 win over Houston Sterling last week, a game where FB Marshall scored 32 points in the first quarter, Roland Harvey had a big game. Harvey finished 11 of 16 for 216 yards and four touchdowns. On the season, Harvey has passed for 1,113 yards and 17 scores.

