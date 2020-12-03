UIL Volleyball 5A-II Regional Finals Preview: Can McKinney North dethrone Lovejoy?

The reigning state champions Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (23-0, 14-0) are set to take on the McKinney North Bulldogs (23-3, 12-2) in the UIL Class 5A Volleyball State Championship Regional Finals on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Both teams are coming off of huge sweeps over their opponents in their respective portions of the bracket.

Lovejoy is barreling towards another state title after winning it all in the 2019-2020 season. With an undefeated season thus far, the Leopards have everything to lose as they continue to prove their dominance. Aside from being undefeated, Lucas Lovejoy has only lost a total of two sets this entire season. Fans can expect them to come out as consistent as ever against McKinney North. Lovejoy is coming off of a 3-0 sweep over Midlothian in the Regional Semifinal round of Texas high school volleyball playoffs.

McKinney North is continuing to prove to their fans just why they need to be fans. Only losing three matches all season, the Bulldogs are showing why they belong among the best volleyball players in the state. After only making three playoff appearances in the last five seasons, the Bulldogs can be expected to come out confident after huge wins this season over teams like Wylie East, Sherman, and Coppell. McKinney North is coming off of a 3-0 sweep over North Forney in the Regional Semifinal round of Texas high school volleyball playoffs.

This won't be the first time these two have faced off this season. Meeting twice before, once in October and once in November, the Leopards swept the Bulldogs both times. Although it's possible that we will see Lovejoy push into the state semifinals, it just might be too early to completely count out determined McKinney North.