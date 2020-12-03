DFW Football: Week 11 Games That Matter

As we showcased earlier this week, the playoff picture is muddied, at best, across classes 6A and 5A. There are many games this week that will - and have to - decide the final playoff seedings before playoffs begin next week.
Here are those games that will decide everything.
Class 6A
4-6A
Byron Nelson vs. Keller Central (Friday)
Keller vs. Keller Timber Creek (Monday, December 7)
What's left to be decided: Four teams (Byron Nelson, Keller Timber Creek, Keller Central, Keller) playing for the final two spots.
5-6A
Allen vs. Denton Braswell (Thursday)
McKinney Boyd vs. Prosper (Friday)
What's left to be decided: Three teams (McKinney Boyd, Denton Braswell, Prosper) playing for the final two spots.
6-6A
Lewisville vs. Hebron (Friday)
Flower Mound vs. Coppell (Friday)
Plano West vs. Plano (Friday)
What's left to be decided: Five teams (Lewisville, Hebron, Coppell, Plano West, Flower Mound) playing for the final three playoff spots.
7-6A
Irving MacArthur vs. Richardson Pearce (Thursday)
What's left to be decided: Seeding for the final two playoff spots.
10-6A
Mesquite Horn vs. Tyler Legacy (Saturday)
North Mesquite vs. Mesquite (Saturday)
What's left to be decided: Three teams (Tyler Legacy, Mesquite Horn, Mesquite) playing for the final spot.
Class 5-5A Division I
4-5A DI
Birdville vs. Mansfield Summit (Thursday)
Midlothian vs. Richland (Friday)
Burleson Centennial vs. Red Oak (Friday)
What's left to be decided: Three teams (Mansfield Summit, Midlothian, Richland) playing for one spot.
5-5A DI
Frisco Independence vs. Frisco Heritage (Thursday)
Frisco Lone Star vs. Denton Ryan (Friday)
Frisco Reedy vs. The Colony (Friday)
What's left to be decided: The top two seeds (winner of Lone Star/Ryan gets No. 1); three teams (Frisco Independence, Frisco Reedy, The Colony) playing for two spots.
6-5A DI
Dallas White vs Lancaster (Thursday)
Dallas Samuell vs. Dallas Adams (Friday)
Dallas Wilson vs. Carrollton Turner (Friday)
Dallas Sunset vs. Dallas Molina (Friday)
What's left to be decided: The top two seeds (winner of White/Lancaster gets No. 1); three teams (Adams, Wilson, Carrollton Smith [idle]) playing for one spot.
7-5A DI
Longview vs. Tyler (Friday)
Sherman vs. West Mesquite (Friday)
What's left to be decided: Seeding for Longview and Sherman; two teams (McKinney North, Tyler) playing for one spot.
5A Division II
4-5A DII
Fort Worth Polytechnic vs. Fort Worth South Hills (Thursday)
Fort Worth North Side vs. Fort Worth Southwest (Friday)
What's left to be decided: 2nd and 3rd seed decided by winner of North Side/Southwest; two teams (Polytechnic, South Hills) for one spot
6-5A DII
Mesquite Poteet vs. Dallas Kimball (Friday)
Dallas Hillcrest vs. Dallas Spruce (Friday)
What's left to be decided: 2nd and 3rd seed decided by winner of Poteet/Kimball; three teams (Hillscrest, Spruce, Seagoville) playing for one spot.
7-5A DII
Lovejoy vs. Frisco Liberty (Thursday)
Denison vs. Princeton (Friday)
What's left to be decided: 3rd and 4th seeds