DFW Football: Regional Finals Quick Looks

6A and 5A wrap up their collective seasons this week while classes 4A and below are three weeks from the close of those seasons as the playoffs enter the Regional Finals.

The DFW is still going strong in 4A and 3A, with four area teams still fighting for state championship. We'll check those games out here.



4A Division I Region I: Canyon (11-1) vs. Springtown (11-2)

Through three rounds of the playoffs, Canyon's defense has played well in giving up just 14 points. In the last round, Canyon knocked out Springtown's district-mate (and champion) Decatur to the tune of 35-7. Likewise, Springtown took down Canyon's district running mate and champion in a 24-14 rematch of a playoff tilt last year.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday @ Grande Communications Stadium (Midland)

Line: Canyon favored by 3

Next Round: Winner plays winner of Paris/Argyle winner in State Semifinal



4A Division I Region II: Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0)

It's a 7-4A DI tilt in this regional final as Paris and Argyle meet for the second time this year. Argyle defeated Paris 28-7 in the regular season finale - which tied lowest point total for Argyle this season. In the last round, Paris defeated another 7-4A DI running mate, Melissa, in a high-scoring game that totaled 103 points. Argyle, on the other hand, finally got past Waco La Vega in the playoffs in three tries in as many years.



Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday @ McKinney ISD Stadium (McKinney)

Line: Argyle favored by 15

Next Round: Winner plays winner of Canyon/Springtown winner in State Semifinal



4A Division II Region I: Celina (6-4) vs. Graham (10-1)

After a horrible 1-4 start to the year, Celina has done nothing but win, and win convincingly. It began the playoffs with a 52-0 win over Vernon and then a 15-point win over Sweetwater and an 18-point win over Iowa Park last week to advance. Graham is on a 9-game win streak after a Week 2 loss to Springtown. In the last round, Graham took down Aubrey in a rain-soaked contest at Globe Life Park. Prior to that, Graham won its first two playoff games by 52 and 42 points, respectively.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

Line: Graham favored by 8

Next Round: Winner plays winner of Caddo Mills/Gilmer winner in State Semifinal



3A Division I Region I

For the third time these playoffs, Pilot Point completely dominated its opponent, beating Bushland 49-14 to get to the regional finals. In the two previous games, Pilot Point won by 22 and 35 points, respectively, after falling by 45 in the season finale to Brock. Conversely, two of Jim Ned's playoff games have been decided by three points, which included a 19-16 win over Brock last week.



Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Tarleton Memorial Stadium (Stephenville)

Line: Jim Ned favored by 1

Next Round: Winner plays winner of Mount Vernon/Malakoff winner in State Semifinal

