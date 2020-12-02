VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 10 Atascocita

Atascocita has been built into a top program in the city. The Eagles have made the Regional Semifinals in two of the last three seasons. Led by coach Veronica Johnson, Atascocita will have some pieces to replace including Texas-signee Elyssa Coleman, who averaged nearly 20 points per game.

The Eagles will be led by a solid junior crew. First-team, all-district pick Blake Matthews returns after averaging 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game a year ago.

Also returning are second-team, all-district picks Makaylee Duhon (5.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Kori Fenner (5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.5 spg). Robin Whitehead will be another player to watch as she heads into her senior year.

