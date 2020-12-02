60ºF

VYPE CLIPS: Second Baptist School rolls past St. Joseph High School, 42-0

Joshua Koch

Vype

In the Area Round of the TAPPS Division II Playoffs this past weekend, the Second Baptist School Eagles looked impressive in a 42-0 victory over St. Joseph High School.

The game was broadcasted on VYPE Live. Check out the highlights from the game!

