VYPE CLIPS: Second Baptist School rolls past St. Joseph High School, 42-0

In the Area Round of the TAPPS Division II Playoffs this past weekend, the Second Baptist School Eagles looked impressive in a 42-0 victory over St. Joseph High School.
The game was broadcasted on VYPE Live. Check out the highlights from the game!
