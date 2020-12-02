DFW Football: Week 11 Wednesday Game Preview

Some how, some way, the majority of 6A and 5A football in Texas has made it through the collective calendar. Some teams have had to cancel remaining games and will not be able to participate in the playoffs, but by and large, we're moving right along into the playoffs.

We're at or near the regular season finale for the big schools and we have a preview for the only DFW-area game on Wednesday, which takes us to 4-6A.

PREVIEWING KELLER TIMBER CREEK (4-4, 2-2)

Late in the season, you always want to be playing meaningful football, and Keller Timber Creek is in that situation in the regular season finale. Timber Creek is vying for its playoff life as it sits a half game ahead of Keller Central in the 4-6A standings but is the only team with two games left on its schedule

There's a lot to sort out with this district, so let's get into the team. Timber Creek has alternated between win and loss as district play started. Its last outing was a 45-16 loss to Southlake Carroll where the defense gave up a season-high 528 yards - 361 of that coming on the ground.

On the year, Timber Creek is averaging 31 points a game but has only scored 40 points in the last two games. The offense is led by quarterback Jacob Porter with 1,382 yards passing with 12 touchdowns through the air and another three on the ground. Also, Kaden Bess leads the team with 906 rushing yards (5.66 yards per attempt) and is fourth on the team with 225 yards receiving and has a combined 12 touchdowns.

PREVIEWING NORTHWEST EATON (6-3, 4-1)

Two weeks ago, Eaton had its four-game win streak snapped against Southlake Carroll, and where it heads when the playoffs begin is contingent upon what happens with what teams get in as the three or fourth spots. Eaton could be the the Division I runner-up or the Division II winner.

Dual-threat quarterback Braden St. Ama leads the team with just over 2,000 yards of total offense and 17 total touchdowns. He and Jahbez Hawkins are tied for the team lead with 796 yards rushing each. On the year, Eaton is averaging 33 points per game and 38.2 points per game during district play.

Defensively is where Eaton makes a name for itself. Before its last game where it surrendered 45 to Carroll, Eaton had given up 45 total points in the first four district games. Only two teams have cracked more than 400 yards against Eaton this year - losses to Denton Braswell and Carroll.

PREVIEWING THE GAME

As foreshadowed earlier, this game has much more meaning to Timber Creek than it does to Eaton. The best way to get into the playoffs is to win the games in front of you and not worry about what others are up to.

The reality, though, is that Eaton seems to have the upper-hand both offensively and defensively.

TEAM MATCHUP TIMBER CREEK NORTHWEST EATON Points Per Game 31.9 33.3 Points Allowed Per Game 24.0 19.4 Total Yards Per Game 353.9 387.1 Passing Yards Per Game 210.5 152.9 Rushing Yards Per Game 143.4 232.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game 329.8 277.7

Eaton averages nearly 100 yards more of offense than it gives up each game while Timber Creek only overages 24 yards more per game. Four times, Eaton has held opponents to 7 points or less this season - Timber Creek had done it three times.

PREDICTION

Northwest Eaton 38, Timber Creek 17

PICKIN' SZN

On top of this matchup, there are 12 other games to pick through. Last week was a 12-2 finish - two losses were Mansfield Summit and Melissa - with two games cancelled. The overall season record is 138-29 (82.63% correct). So with 13 games on this week's docket, I'll probably get 9-10 right.

Week 15 Picks (combining Fort Worth Star-Telegram picks and Dallas Morning News and Denton Record-Chronicle assignments):

Eaton over Timber Creek

Allen over Braswell

FW South Hills over FW Poly

Denton Ryan over Frisco Lone Star

Gilmer over Caddo Mills

Graham over Celina

Byron Nelson over Keller Central

FW Southwest over FW North Side

Canyon over Springtown

FW Southwest Christian over FW Christian

Colleyville Covenant over Arlington Grace Prep

Argyle over Paris

FW Nolan Catholic over FW All Saints

