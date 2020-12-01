VYPE Houston Football Rankings: Week 10 (Photo Gallery)

With several high-profile games last week, who won the weekend?
Bridgeland came back from a 16-0 deficit to beat Cy-Fair 41-29 on the KUBE Game of the Week to win the "Unofficial" CFISD title in the rain.
Up north, College Park took down The Woodlands for only the second time in school history to win their first-ever district title.
Out east, North Shore wrecked Atascocita 63-14. Who is going to beat North Shore in Class 6A DI Region III?
Crosby is starting to trend in Class 5A, running Sante Fe out of the building. Nederland is next.
It's a light slate this week as teams get ready for the six-week run to Arlington – the UIL State Football Playoffs.
THE RANKINGS
VYPE Class 6A Top 20
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (10-0) Beat Atascocita 63-14
No. 2 Bridgeland Bears (10-0) Defeated Cy-Fair 41-29
No. 3 Katy Tompkins Falcons (8-0) DNP; Next Up Cy Woods
No. 4 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (9-0) Beat Klein Oak 48-20
No. 5 Spring Lions (6-0) DNP; Next Up Nimitz
No. 6 Pearland Dawson Eagles (9-0) DNP; Open
No. 7 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (8-0) DNP; Next Up Channelview
No. 8 Cy-Fair Bobcats (9-1) Lost to Bridgeland 41-29
No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (5-1) DNP; Next Up Aldine
No. 10 Katy Tigers (7-1) DNP; Next Up Mayde Creek
No. 11 Klein Cain Hurricanes (6-2) DNP; Next Up Katy Taylor
No. 12 College Park Cavs (8-1) Beat The Woodlands 35-31
No. 13 Katy Taylor Mustangs (7-2) Beat Clear Springs 28-27; Next Up Cain
No. 14 Clear Springs Chargers (7-4) Lost to Katy Taylor 28-27
No. 15 Atascocita Eagles (4-2) Lost to North Shore 63-14; Next Up West Brook
No. 16 Pearland Oilers (7-2) DNP; Open
No. 17 Heights Bulldogs (5-1) DNP; Next Up Bellaire
No. 18 The Woodlands Highlanders (5-3) Lost to College Park 35-31
No. 19 Ridge Point Panthers (4-2) DNP; Next Up Strake Jesuit
No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks (4-3) DNP; Open
VYPE 5A Top 10
No. 1 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (8-0) Beat Sterling 69-14; Next Up Madison
No. 2 Manvel Mavericks (5-1) DNP; Next Up Terry
No. 3 Magnolia Bulldogs (8-1) Beat Porter 31-6; Next Up New Caney
No. 4 Foster Falcons (7-1) Beat FB Travis 7-3; Open
No. 5 Crosby Cougars (7-2) Beat Santa Fe 50-0; Next Up Nederland
No. 6 Katy Paetow Panthers (7-1) Beat Hightower 10-7; Next Up Deer Park
No. 7 Baytown Lee (6-2) DNP; Next Up Sterling
No. 8 Montgomery Bears (6-3) Lost to Huntsville 23-15; Next Up Lake Creek
No. 9 Lake Creek Lions (6-3) DNP; Next Up Montgomery
No. 10 Willowridge Eagles (7-1) Beat Madison 15-0; Next Up Galena Park