VYPE Houston Football Rankings: Week 10 (Photo Gallery)

With several high-profile games last week, who won the weekend?

Bridgeland came back from a 16-0 deficit to beat Cy-Fair 41-29 on the KUBE Game of the Week to win the "Unofficial" CFISD title in the rain.

Up north, College Park took down The Woodlands for only the second time in school history to win their first-ever district title.

Out east, North Shore wrecked Atascocita 63-14. Who is going to beat North Shore in Class 6A DI Region III?

Crosby is starting to trend in Class 5A, running Sante Fe out of the building. Nederland is next.

It's a light slate this week as teams get ready for the six-week run to Arlington – the UIL State Football Playoffs.

…

THE RANKINGS

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (10-0) Beat Atascocita 63-14

No. 2 Bridgeland Bears (10-0) Defeated Cy-Fair 41-29

No. 3 Katy Tompkins Falcons (8-0) DNP; Next Up Cy Woods

No. 4 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (9-0) Beat Klein Oak 48-20

No. 5 Spring Lions (6-0) DNP; Next Up Nimitz

No. 6 Pearland Dawson Eagles (9-0) DNP; Open

No. 7 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (8-0) DNP; Next Up Channelview

No. 8 Cy-Fair Bobcats (9-1) Lost to Bridgeland 41-29

No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (5-1) DNP; Next Up Aldine

No. 10 Katy Tigers (7-1) DNP; Next Up Mayde Creek

No. 11 Klein Cain Hurricanes (6-2) DNP; Next Up Katy Taylor

No. 12 College Park Cavs (8-1) Beat The Woodlands 35-31

No. 13 Katy Taylor Mustangs (7-2) Beat Clear Springs 28-27; Next Up Cain

No. 14 Clear Springs Chargers (7-4) Lost to Katy Taylor 28-27

No. 15 Atascocita Eagles (4-2) Lost to North Shore 63-14; Next Up West Brook

No. 16 Pearland Oilers (7-2) DNP; Open

No. 17 Heights Bulldogs (5-1) DNP; Next Up Bellaire

No. 18 The Woodlands Highlanders (5-3) Lost to College Park 35-31

No. 19 Ridge Point Panthers (4-2) DNP; Next Up Strake Jesuit

No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks (4-3) DNP; Open

…

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (8-0) Beat Sterling 69-14; Next Up Madison

No. 2 Manvel Mavericks (5-1) DNP; Next Up Terry

No. 3 Magnolia Bulldogs (8-1) Beat Porter 31-6; Next Up New Caney

No. 4 Foster Falcons (7-1) Beat FB Travis 7-3; Open

No. 5 Crosby Cougars (7-2) Beat Santa Fe 50-0; Next Up Nederland

No. 6 Katy Paetow Panthers (7-1) Beat Hightower 10-7; Next Up Deer Park

No. 7 Baytown Lee (6-2) DNP; Next Up Sterling

No. 8 Montgomery Bears (6-3) Lost to Huntsville 23-15; Next Up Lake Creek

No. 9 Lake Creek Lions (6-3) DNP; Next Up Montgomery

No. 10 Willowridge Eagles (7-1) Beat Madison 15-0; Next Up Galena Park