IN FOCUS: Seven Lakes advances to Regional Finals with win over Dawson presented by Athlete Training + Health

Seven Lakes is one step away from returning to the state tournament after smashing Dawson 3-0 behind an explosive offense led by Ally Batenhorst and crew.

Check out the photo gallery by VYPE photographer Bradley Collier





About Athlete Training + Health

Athlete Training + Health's mission is to use best practices of health and performance to provide a world-class training environment for active adults and athletes of all ages and abilities. Our multi-field, state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with advanced pro-style weight rooms and dedicated areas for adult and youth athletes. ATH's highly-skilled coaches deploy training strategies that elevate – regardless of age or ability – athletes' performance to the highest level through consistent evaluation and education. A key component of ATH is its forward-thinking approach to collaboration with hospital systems, professional sports teams, universities and independent school districts to raise the bar for health and performance training. For more: www.athletetrainingandhealth.com.