VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #2 The Woodlands Christian Academy

TWCA won the TAPPS Class 4A State Championship a year ago, making it two of the past three years with a crown.

With much of the lineup back in 2020-21, coach Tanner Field is chomping at the bit to get his squad back on the court.

Gone are Bakari LaStrap (IUPUI), Emanuel Jones (Trinity Christian College of Chicago) and Tucker Nooe (Air Force) to college and the Warriors move up to Class 5A, so it will be tougher sledding for TWCA.

But Field has some talented pieces back.

Junior Austin Benigni is a high-motor guard, who is garnering college attention. He was first-team, all- tournament, all-state and all-district. Chanse Perkins is a solid swing man, who was all-district and all-state as a sophomore. In the middle is 6-foot-7 Cedric Cook. Cook is going to need to have a big season as the team makes the jump up a class.

The newest addition is freshman guard Zion Pipkin. Pipkin is considered one of the Top 5 local players for the Class of 2024 and will be the future of the program.

