Seasons End in Remarkable Ways for 2A/4A/6A Teams!

Making it to the final race day of 2020 as a team of seven is quite spectacular, especially during a year like this one. Just to be able to compete in the State race as a team is its own accomplishment and to be commended. Every spot matters when scoring for a Cross Country, and some remembered that today and gave it their all!

6A Team Finishes:

Girls:

1st: Lewisville Flower Mound- 75 Points

2nd: Southlake Carroll- 96 points

3rd: The Woodlands- 108 points

Flowermound Celebrating a Victory

Boys:

1st: Southlake Carroll- 78 points

2nd: El Paso Eastwood- 84 points

3rd: The Woodlands- 99 points

4A Team Finishes

Girls:

1st: Canyon High School- 68 points

2nd: Celina High School- 74 points

3rd: Kaufman High School- 121 points

Boys:

1st: San Elizario High School- 56 points

2nd: Melissa High School- 57 points

3rd: Perryton High School- 110 points

2A Team Finishes

Girls:

1st: Sundown High School- 53 points

2nd: Gruver High School- 72 points

3rd: Lipan High School- 92 points

Sundown earns its 7th State Championship Title Photo by Brent Evans

Boys:

1st: Port Aransas High School- 53 points

2nd: Poolville High School- 93 points

3rd: Tenaha High School- 110 points

Photo From PAISD Twitter

What an amazing season for all UIL schools, and we are thankful we got to watch you finish out the year strong!