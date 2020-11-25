Seasons End in Remarkable Ways for 2A/4A/6A Teams!

Making it to the final race day of 2020 as a team of seven is quite spectacular, especially during a year like this one. Just to be able to compete in the State race as a team is its own accomplishment and to be commended. Every spot matters when scoring for a Cross Country, and some remembered that today and gave it their all!
6A Team Finishes:
Girls:
1st: Lewisville Flower Mound- 75 Points
2nd: Southlake Carroll- 96 points
3rd: The Woodlands- 108 points
Flowermound Celebrating a Victory
Boys:
1st: Southlake Carroll- 78 points
2nd: El Paso Eastwood- 84 points
3rd: The Woodlands- 99 points
4A Team Finishes
Girls:
1st: Canyon High School- 68 points
2nd: Celina High School- 74 points
3rd: Kaufman High School- 121 points
Boys:
1st: San Elizario High School- 56 points
2nd: Melissa High School- 57 points
3rd: Perryton High School- 110 points
2A Team Finishes
Girls:
1st: Sundown High School- 53 points
2nd: Gruver High School- 72 points
3rd: Lipan High School- 92 points
Sundown earns its 7th State Championship TitlePhoto by Brent Evans
Boys:
1st: Port Aransas High School- 53 points
2nd: Poolville High School- 93 points
3rd: Tenaha High School- 110 points
Photo From PAISD Twitter
What an amazing season for all UIL schools, and we are thankful we got to watch you finish out the year strong!